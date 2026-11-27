FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,072 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of FORA Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Corient Private Wealth LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 723.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 8,801,764 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $4,957,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,446 shares during the period. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,948,486,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,033,963 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $51,841,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after buying an additional 2,673,494 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan Li sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.26 and a 12-month high of $779.82. The business's 50-day moving average is $672.47 and its 200 day moving average is $628.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Investors following META have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Meta and Walmart partnership Jefferies on Meta’s AI shopping opportunity

Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. AI spending and Walmart partnership CoreWeave loan backed by Meta-related chips

Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. Negative Sentiment: Meta also faced analyst-related pressure: a report said shares fell after a downgrade, while another reported a Morgan Stanley price-target cut. The provided reports do not specify the rationale or revised targets. Meta shares following analyst downgrade

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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