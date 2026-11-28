Courage Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 5.9% of Courage Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Courage Capital Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pangea Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $11,342,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 40,850 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $974,375.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,500. The trade was a 35.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209 in the last 90 days. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of META stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $671.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.26 and a 12-month high of $779.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.16%.

Top Meta Platforms Stories

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. China Renaissance cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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