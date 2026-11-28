CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,561 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LP raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 8,801,764 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $4,957,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,446 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $2,948,486,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,033,963 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $51,841,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $6,784,873,000 after buying an additional 1,815,017 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Curtis Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $974,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,747,500. This trade represents a 35.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,009,600. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $895.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. President Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $660.00 to $897.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about META:

Positive Sentiment: An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Why this investor loves Meta Platforms right now

An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Negative Sentiment: Meta faces potential regulatory costs: Australia’s new online-safety obligations carry significant fines, while EU regulators are enforcing an AI “nudifier” ban and investigating Meta’s AI advertising practices. What Is Meta Platforms Up Against With Australia And EU AI Rules?

Meta faces potential regulatory costs: Australia’s new online-safety obligations carry significant fines, while EU regulators are enforcing an AI “nudifier” ban and investigating Meta’s AI advertising practices. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of META stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $671.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.26 and a 12-month high of $779.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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