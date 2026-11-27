Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,597,417 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 108,162 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.6% of Dodge & Cox's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned 0.26% of Meta Platforms worth $4,784,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 116.7% during the third quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Curtis Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $974,375.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,747,500. This represents a 35.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $672.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.26 and a twelve month high of $779.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Latest Meta Platforms News

These are some of the META news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Meta and Walmart partnership Jefferies on Meta’s AI shopping opportunity

Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. AI spending and Walmart partnership CoreWeave loan backed by Meta-related chips

Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. Negative Sentiment: Meta also faced analyst-related pressure: a report said shares fell after a downgrade, while another reported a Morgan Stanley price-target cut. The provided reports do not specify the rationale or revised targets. Meta shares following analyst downgrade

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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