DUNHAM TRUST Co decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.1% of DUNHAM TRUST Co's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DUNHAM TRUST Co's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,904,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $776,250. This trade represents a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,351.30. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $779.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $671.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.95. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is 7.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $790.00 to $687.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Key Meta Platforms News

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Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Further Reading

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