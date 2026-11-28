Elwood Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 4.9% of Elwood Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elwood Capital Partners LP's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $28,000. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Schuylkill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $790.00 to $687.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. New Street Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $730.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $865.00 to $850.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $779.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Investors following META have been watching these stories:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Curtis Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $974,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,747,500. The trade was a 35.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,904,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,250. This trade represents a 86.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209 in the last ninety days. 13.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report