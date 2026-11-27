Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,393 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $86,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Schuylkill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. The trade was a 41.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $974,375.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,500. The trade was a 35.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. Company insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $945.00 price target (down from $995.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. China Renaissance lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Key Meta Platforms News

These are some of the META news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Meta and Walmart partnership Jefferies on Meta’s AI shopping opportunity

Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Amazon and Meta talks on Muse

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. AI spending and Walmart partnership CoreWeave loan backed by Meta-related chips

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $609.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.26 and a 1-year high of $779.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $672.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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