HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.4% during the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 554 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Snowwater Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 30.4% in the third quarter. Snowwater Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. President Capital raised Meta Platforms from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $660.00 to $897.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price target (down from $850.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $763.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Report on META

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Investors following META have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Muse could lift Instagram ad revenue by improving advertiser conversions and reiterated a Buy rating with an $875 price target. Article: Meta's AI shopping push could lift Instagram ad revenue

Jefferies said Muse could lift Instagram ad revenue by improving advertiser conversions and reiterated a Buy rating with an $875 price target. Positive Sentiment: Meta and Amazon are reportedly discussing allowing Muse to access Amazon’s store and make purchases. A deal could broaden the assistant’s usefulness, though talks do not guarantee an agreement. Article: Amazon and Meta reportedly in talks

Meta and Amazon are reportedly discussing allowing Muse to access Amazon’s store and make purchases. A deal could broaden the assistant’s usefulness, though talks do not guarantee an agreement. Negative Sentiment: Credit markets are signaling increased concern about how major AI companies will finance data-center construction. That skepticism could weigh on Meta as investors assess its substantial AI investment plans. Article: Credit markets sound alarm on AI spending

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.76, for a total transaction of $28,510,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 184,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,515,624.16. The trade was a 17.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 27,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.44, for a total transaction of $21,359,386.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. Insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.4%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $609.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $779.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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