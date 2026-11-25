Polymer Capital Management US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 1,996.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Polymer Capital Management US LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Polymer Capital Management US LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 723.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 8,801,764 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $4,957,946,000 after buying an additional 7,732,446 shares during the period. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $2,948,486,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,033,963 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $51,841,811,000 after buying an additional 3,510,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,494 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about META:

Positive Sentiment: ETFs made sizable net purchases of Meta shares on Friday, a supportive sign of institutional demand. Meta Platforms sees $240.4 million in net ETF buying

ETFs made sizable net purchases of Meta shares on Friday, a supportive sign of institutional demand. Neutral Sentiment: Meta has lined up DNEG and IMAX content for its planned spring 2027 VR glasses launch. The partnerships could help build an entertainment library, though the payoff depends on the hardware’s reception. What Meta content deals mean for its VR glasses launch

Meta has lined up DNEG and IMAX content for its planned spring 2027 VR glasses launch. The partnerships could help build an entertainment library, though the payoff depends on the hardware’s reception. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have lowered price targets, including J.P. Morgan’s cut to $775 from $940 and Morgan Stanley’s reduction to $720 from $820. Such revisions can weigh on sentiment even where the firms retain positive ratings. Could Meta actually climb 30%?

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $589.82 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $779.82. The stock's fifty day moving average is $673.74 and its 200-day moving average is $628.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $830.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CICC Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $773.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.39, for a total transaction of $402,805.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $460,440.41. This trade represents a 46.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 152,540 shares of company stock valued at $105,316,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a global technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which connect people and help businesses reach audiences around the world. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and technologies through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software and services. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with its platforms providing tools for businesses to promote products and services.

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