Lionhunter Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 876.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Lionhunter Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lionhunter Capital Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,763 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Meta Platforms by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,777 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 33.6% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. William John Sempolinski acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $3,107,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $609.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.26 and a twelve month high of $779.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $672.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.16%.

Recent Meta Platforms Headlines

Investors following META have been watching these headlines:

Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Amazon and Meta talks on Muse

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. AI spending and Walmart partnership CoreWeave loan backed by Meta-related chips

Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. Negative Sentiment: Meta also faced analyst-related pressure: a report said shares fell after a downgrade, while another reported a Morgan Stanley price-target cut. The provided reports do not specify the rationale or revised targets. Meta shares following analyst downgrade

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total transaction of $2,002,514.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,875,854.26. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Yorkville Ives started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $790.00 to $687.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $718.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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