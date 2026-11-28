Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,521 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Schuylkill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Recent Meta Platforms Headlines

These are some of the META headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Why this investor loves Meta Platforms right now

An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Neutral Sentiment: Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Is Meta Stock a Buy as Amazon reportedly weighs letting its AI shopping agent back in?

Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $779.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $895.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $945.00 price objective (down from $995.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,904,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,250. The trade was a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $974,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,747,500. This trade represents a 35.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. Company insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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