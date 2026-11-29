Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,924 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $173,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $67,560,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $12,036,491,000 after buying an additional 2,673,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $7,230,426,000 after buying an additional 162,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $6,784,873,000 after buying an additional 1,815,017 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $5,209,048,000 after buying an additional 583,056 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about META:

Negative Sentiment: Meta faces potential regulatory costs: Australia’s new online-safety obligations carry significant fines, while EU regulators are enforcing an AI “nudifier” ban and investigating Meta’s AI advertising practices. What Is Meta Platforms Up Against With Australia And EU AI Rules?

Meta faces potential regulatory costs: Australia’s new online-safety obligations carry significant fines, while EU regulators are enforcing an AI “nudifier” ban and investigating Meta’s AI advertising practices. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Negative Sentiment: Some artists are leaving Meta’s platforms over concerns about AI, raising a potential reputational risk. Artists leave Meta platforms over AI fears

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $629.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.26 and a 52-week high of $779.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $671.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Citic Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $718.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,009,600. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $974,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,500. The trade was a 35.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

See Also

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