Arrow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,640 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 8.7% of Arrow Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arrow Capital Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $67,560,256,000 after buying an additional 1,129,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after buying an additional 2,673,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $7,230,426,000 after buying an additional 162,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $6,784,873,000 after buying an additional 1,815,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $5,209,048,000 after buying an additional 583,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $779.82. The business's fifty day moving average is $671.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $974,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,500. This represents a 35.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $776,250. This represents a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Key Meta Platforms News

These are some of the META news items that stood out recently:

Negative Sentiment: Meta faces potential regulatory costs: Australia’s new online-safety obligations carry significant fines, while EU regulators are enforcing an AI “nudifier” ban and investigating Meta’s AI advertising practices. What Is Meta Platforms Up Against With Australia And EU AI Rules?

Meta faces potential regulatory costs: Australia’s new online-safety obligations carry significant fines, while EU regulators are enforcing an AI “nudifier” ban and investigating Meta’s AI advertising practices. Negative Sentiment: A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 23%, Is Meta a Buy Now?

A bearish investment case highlights projected 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion, the lack of a cloud business to monetize computing capacity, and debt now slightly exceeding cash and marketable securities. Negative Sentiment: Some artists are leaving Meta’s platforms over concerns about AI, raising a potential reputational risk. Artists leave Meta platforms over AI fears

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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