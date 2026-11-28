Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Waterloo Capital L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $67,560,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,494 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,909 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Meta Platforms by 18.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,017 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $5,209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 583,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $763.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Arete Research raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Phillip Securities raised Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $795.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $1,000.00 to $995.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms News Summary

These are some of the META news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart

Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Neutral Sentiment: Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Is Meta Stock a Buy as Amazon reportedly weighs letting its AI shopping agent back in?

Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Negative Sentiment: Some artists are leaving Meta’s platforms over concerns about AI, raising a potential reputational risk. Artists leave Meta platforms over AI fears

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.26 and a 1-year high of $779.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $671.41 and a 200-day moving average of $627.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company's revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total transaction of $2,002,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,875,854.26. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,250. This trade represents a 86.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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