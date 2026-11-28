Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $1,000.00 to $995.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $886.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $945.00 target price (down from $995.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Top Meta Platforms Stories

Investors following META have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Why this investor loves Meta Platforms right now

An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart

Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Neutral Sentiment: Meta and Amazon have reportedly discussed linking Meta’s Muse AI assistant to Amazon’s store. Shopping is a popular Muse use, but Meta has not reported revenue from purchases through it. Is Meta Stock a Buy as Amazon reportedly weighs letting its AI shopping agent back in?

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,009,600. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,351.30. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $629.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $779.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $671.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Further Reading

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