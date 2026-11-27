EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,892 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 33,069 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $166,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 317,716 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $230,167,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cornermen Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 17.5% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $672.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $779.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Investors following META have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Amazon and Meta talks on Muse

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. AI spending and Walmart partnership CoreWeave loan backed by Meta-related chips

Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. Negative Sentiment: Meta also faced analyst-related pressure: a report said shares fell after a downgrade, while another reported a Morgan Stanley price-target cut. The provided reports do not specify the rationale or revised targets. Meta shares following analyst downgrade

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. China Renaissance cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,600. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 in the last three months. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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