Lifeworks Advisors LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,237 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Libra Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.2% during the third quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 682 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 399.7% in the 3rd quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co now owns 8,995 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. UBS Group started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. President Capital raised Meta Platforms from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $660.00 to $897.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $865.00 to $850.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $763.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3%

META opened at $589.82 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $779.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50-day moving average is $673.74 and its 200 day moving average is $628.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is 7.16%.

More Meta Platforms News

Here's some of the latest news about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta says its Muse AI agent is helping Instagram’s ad business by improving advertiser conversions. Strong ad demand and AI-powered advertising tools may support revenue growth. How Meta is using Instagram to get an ad boost from its Muse personal AI agent

Meta says its Muse AI agent is helping Instagram’s ad business by improving advertiser conversions. Strong ad demand and AI-powered advertising tools may support revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Meta has lined up DNEG and IMAX content for its planned spring 2027 VR glasses launch. The partnerships could help build an entertainment library, though the payoff depends on the hardware’s reception. What Meta content deals mean for its VR glasses launch

Meta has lined up DNEG and IMAX content for its planned spring 2027 VR glasses launch. The partnerships could help build an entertainment library, though the payoff depends on the hardware’s reception. Negative Sentiment: Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Meta stock falls as Class C share delay raises questions over AI funding

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 27,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.44, for a total transaction of $21,359,386.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total value of $2,002,514.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,854.26. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,540 shares of company stock worth $105,316,609. Company insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a global technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which connect people and help businesses reach audiences around the world. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and technologies through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software and services. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with its platforms providing tools for businesses to promote products and services.

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