Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,582 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.8% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,163,430 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $67,560,256,000 after buying an additional 1,129,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,038,035 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,036,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,836,063 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $7,230,426,000 after acquiring an additional 162,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,858,972 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,784,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,247,543 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $5,209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 583,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are a few of the latest stories about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta says its Muse AI agent is helping Instagram’s ad business by improving advertiser conversions. Strong ad demand and AI-powered advertising tools may support revenue growth. How Meta is using Instagram to get an ad boost from its Muse personal AI agent

Meta says its Muse AI agent is helping Instagram’s ad business by improving advertiser conversions. Strong ad demand and AI-powered advertising tools may support revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: ETFs made sizable net purchases of Meta shares on Friday, a supportive sign of institutional demand. Meta Platforms sees $240.4 million in net ETF buying

ETFs made sizable net purchases of Meta shares on Friday, a supportive sign of institutional demand. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have lowered price targets, including J.P. Morgan’s cut to $775 from $940 and Morgan Stanley’s reduction to $720 from $820. Such revisions can weigh on sentiment even where the firms retain positive ratings. Could Meta actually climb 30%?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on META. New Street Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $730.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,351.30. This trade represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,250. The trade was a 86.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,540 shares of company stock valued at $105,316,609. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $589.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $673.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $779.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.5250 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a global technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which connect people and help businesses reach audiences around the world. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and technologies through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software and services. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with its platforms providing tools for businesses to promote products and services.

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