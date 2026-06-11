Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,856 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 10,224 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Shopify were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the software maker's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,395,345 shares of the software maker's stock worth $546,549,000 after buying an additional 276,957 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 431,881 shares of the software maker's stock worth $69,629,000 after buying an additional 102,053 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,098,515 shares of the software maker's stock worth $176,828,000 after buying an additional 76,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Shopify Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.04. The stock has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Shopify from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.17.

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About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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