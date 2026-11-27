CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,980 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $20,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,638,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,002 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $14,182,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 187,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $19,299,152.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 759,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,155,568.61. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.94.

Read Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.01. MetLife had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buy back $3 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. MetLife's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc. is a global financial services company that provides insurance, employee benefits and retirement-related products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its offerings include life insurance, annuities, dental and disability coverage, group benefits, and solutions designed to help people prepare for retirement and manage financial risks. The company also serves institutional clients through MetLife Investment Management, which provides investment management services across asset classes.

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