Dodge & Cox cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,642,167 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,788,983 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 1.7% of Dodge & Cox's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 5.35% of MetLife worth $3,167,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 655.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Burk Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company's stock.

Get MetLife alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 187,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $19,299,152.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 759,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,155,568.61. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MetLife from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.94.

Get Our Latest Report on MET

MetLife Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $99.90 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.33 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.86 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 25.71%. MetLife's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 5th that allows the company to buy back $3 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. MetLife's payout ratio is 30.90%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc. is a global financial services company that provides insurance, employee benefits and retirement-related products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Its offerings include life insurance, annuities, dental and disability coverage, group benefits, and solutions designed to help people prepare for retirement and manage financial risks. The company also serves institutional clients through MetLife Investment Management, which provides investment management services across asset classes.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MetLife, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MetLife wasn't on the list.

While MetLife currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report