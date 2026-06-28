Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $216.17 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,307 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 111,222 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX comprises 7.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 1.59% of TD SYNNEX worth $216,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $388,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,229,091 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $334,876,000 after buying an additional 258,630 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,086,604 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $313,471,000 after buying an additional 288,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,784 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $230,315,000 after acquiring an additional 99,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,136,085 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $170,674,000 after acquiring an additional 41,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,025 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $605,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,165,514.80. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,599,304.06. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,282. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $266.17 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $133.71 and a 12-month high of $296.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.17.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $166.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $277.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

Key Stories Impacting TD SYNNEX

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About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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