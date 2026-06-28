Metropolis Capital Ltd Makes New $30.62 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 317,714 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $30,621,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,578,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,429,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

More Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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