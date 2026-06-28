Metropolis Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949,246 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 385,444 shares during the quarter. Ryanair makes up 7.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.76% of Ryanair worth $228,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2,929.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company's stock.

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Ryanair Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ryanair

In other news, CEO Eddie Joseph Wilson sold 21,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $548,290.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,001.26. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 12,562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $326,737.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,147.04. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,397.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Ryanair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Ryanair

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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