Metropolis Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Metropolis Capital Ltd lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 172,379 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 4.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $145,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,393,000 after acquiring an additional 108,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,237 shares of the company's stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 154.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,062.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company's stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $391.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50-day moving average is $408.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.33. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $503.00 to $413.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $503.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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