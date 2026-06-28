Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 463,810 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Metropolis Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,978 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 463,810 shares during the period. Crown makes up about 2.8% of Metropolis Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.74% of Crown worth $83,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 89,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in shares of Crown by 235.5% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,666,360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,668,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Crown by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,672 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 309,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CCK

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,163,875. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $110.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $116.62. The business's 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Crown's payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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