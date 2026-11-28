Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 16,913 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.61% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $183,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. XXEC Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,044,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,404,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,553,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 908.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 459,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $586,459,000 after buying an additional 413,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,214.7% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 245,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $371,660,000 after acquiring an additional 227,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $1,515.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,595.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Oliver Wittorf sold 178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,743.80, for a total transaction of $310,396.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $997,453.60. This represents a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,734.05, for a total value of $754,311.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $449,118.95. This trade represents a 62.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.0%

MTD opened at $1,680.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,628.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,368.27. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,023.05 and a 12 month high of $1,806.58.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 15,012.71%. Mettler-Toledo International's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. develops and manufactures precision instruments and related services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. Its products include laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, and equipment used to inspect packaged products for contaminants or labeling and packaging defects. The company serves customers in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, chemicals and logistics. Its instruments and systems help customers measure, analyze, monitor and inspect materials and products, and it also provides installation, maintenance and other support services.

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