Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 14,987 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,286.04 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,195.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,279.31. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,023.05 and a 12 month high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,408.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

See Also

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