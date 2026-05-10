Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Sold by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

Get MTD alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Mettler-Toledo International

Here are the key news stories impacting Mettler-Toledo International this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,447.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,123.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,276.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,367.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.34 and a 12 month high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 503.90% and a net margin of 21.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.19 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.54 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mettler-Toledo International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mettler-Toledo International wasn't on the list.

While Mettler-Toledo International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here