Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $48,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,591,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $3,180,950,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,055,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 793,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $974,633,000 after acquiring an additional 76,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $366,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $362,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,459.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.9%

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,263.38 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,029.23 and a 52-week high of $1,525.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,285.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,368.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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