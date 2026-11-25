Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.01% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $304,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,404,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $762,553,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 908.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 459,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $586,459,000 after acquiring an additional 413,547 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,214.7% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 245,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $371,660,000 after acquiring an additional 227,268 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 240,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $307,420,000 after acquiring an additional 69,620 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 942 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.00, for a total value of $1,342,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 435 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,734.05, for a total transaction of $754,311.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259 shares in the company, valued at $449,118.95. This represents a 62.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,460.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,225.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,595.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,704.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,023.05 and a twelve month high of $1,806.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,617.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,365.35.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 15,012.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. Mettler-Toledo International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 47.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International develops and manufactures precision instruments and systems used in laboratory, industrial, and retail settings. Its products include laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial scales and weighing systems, and equipment for measuring and monitoring production processes. The company also supplies product-inspection systems, including checkweighers, metal detectors, and X-ray inspection equipment, along with related software, installation, maintenance, and calibration services.

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