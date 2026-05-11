MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 16,524 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 627.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Weiss Ratings downgraded ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,164 shares of company stock worth $2,497,021. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $91.14 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.71. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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