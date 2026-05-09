MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 4,281 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,549 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2%

UNP stock opened at $264.38 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $274.79. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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