MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 90,054 Shares of Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN - Free Report) by 1,795.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 90,054 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Main Street Capital worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 181,733 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 5,556.3% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,733 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 182,973 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 334,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,274,000 after buying an additional 47,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company's stock.

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Main Street Capital Stock Down 4.6%

MAIN opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31. Main Street Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 74.86%.The business had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Main Street Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Main Street Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Main Street Capital this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MAIN. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Noble Financial restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Main Street Capital to a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation NYSE: MAIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN - Free Report).

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