MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,569 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched a new AI-powered productivity agent aimed at improving PDF creation, sharing, podcast generation, and interactive workflows, reinforcing its push to monetize generative AI across its core software ecosystem. Article Title

Adobe launched a new AI-powered productivity agent aimed at improving PDF creation, sharing, podcast generation, and interactive workflows, reinforcing its push to monetize generative AI across its core software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Adobe expanded its Adobe Experience Platform through a collaboration with Alluvium to improve healthcare capacity management, suggesting broader enterprise use cases beyond creative software. Article Title

Adobe expanded its Adobe Experience Platform through a collaboration with Alluvium to improve healthcare capacity management, suggesting broader enterprise use cases beyond creative software. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is expanding its India presence with a new office in Noida and a seventh campus, which underscores ongoing investment in AI innovation and international growth capacity. Article Title

Adobe is expanding its India presence with a new office in Noida and a seventh campus, which underscores ongoing investment in AI innovation and international growth capacity. Positive Sentiment: Adobe is using National Small Business Week promotions to highlight Adobe Express, which could support adoption among smaller customers and strengthen its AI-driven creative tools narrative. Article Title

Adobe is using National Small Business Week promotions to highlight Adobe Express, which could support adoption among smaller customers and strengthen its AI-driven creative tools narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Adobe trades at a relatively low valuation after a steep year-to-date decline, but investor sentiment remains cautious and mixed despite GenAI rollout efforts. Article Title

Recent commentary says Adobe trades at a relatively low valuation after a steep year-to-date decline, but investor sentiment remains cautious and mixed despite GenAI rollout efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe has also been in the news for a recent pullback after a six-session rally, indicating short-term volatility rather than a clear change in fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $253.04 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $422.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here