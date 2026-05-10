MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $294.75 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $183.00 and a 1 year high of $303.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.35 and a 200 day moving average of $219.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

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NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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