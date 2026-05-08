MGO One Seven LLC Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,505 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 263,577 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $77.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Key Stories Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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