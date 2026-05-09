MGO One Seven LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $380.59.

View Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.6%

CDNS opened at $362.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.75 and a twelve month high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $6,653,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 86,875 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,468.75. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,180 shares of company stock valued at $12,924,790. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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