MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 28,721 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $88.52 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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