MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,761 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,063 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $170.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $191.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.54. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $170.74 and a one year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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