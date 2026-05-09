MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 303.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 85,705 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

More Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE COF opened at $189.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.06. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.98 and a one year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock worth $8,884,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capital One Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here