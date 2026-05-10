MGO One Seven LLC Sells 25,629 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,404 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 25,629 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Newmont were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average is $105.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont's payout ratio is 13.49%.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,615.15. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. This trade represents a 51.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,068 shares of company stock worth $4,769,475. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $123.20 to $125.10 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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