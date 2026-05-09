MGO One Seven LLC Sells 4,839 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after buying an additional 998,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after acquiring an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,123,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Texas Instruments, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a Strong-Buy rating. Higher earnings forecasts can signal improving fundamentals and justify a higher valuation.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Texas Instruments, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a rating. Higher earnings forecasts can signal improving fundamentals and justify a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Texas Instruments as a stock benefiting from AI-fueled semiconductor demand, with analysts pointing to steady chip sales across the broader industry. This supports the view that end-market demand remains healthy. Article: 4 Solid Stocks to Buy as AI Powers Steady Semiconductor Sales

Recent coverage highlighted Texas Instruments as a stock benefiting from AI-fueled semiconductor demand, with analysts pointing to steady chip sales across the broader industry. This supports the view that end-market demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Another article noted Texas Instruments climbed after beating Q1 estimates and guiding Q2 above expectations, with management pointing to strength in data center, industrial, and AI-related markets. That reinforces confidence in near-term revenue and margin momentum. Article: Texas Instruments (TXN) Is Up 7.5% After Beating Q1 Estimates And Raising Q2 Outlook - What's Changed

Another article noted Texas Instruments climbed after beating Q1 estimates and guiding Q2 above expectations, with management pointing to strength in data center, industrial, and AI-related markets. That reinforces confidence in near-term revenue and margin momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also published a momentum-focused piece calling Texas Instruments a potential top pick for momentum investors, which may add to trader interest but does not represent a direct business development. Article: Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Texas Instruments (TXN) Is a Great Choice

Zacks also published a momentum-focused piece calling Texas Instruments a potential top pick for momentum investors, which may add to trader interest but does not represent a direct business development. Negative Sentiment: One filing noted insider selling by CEO Haviv Ilan, who sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments. Insider sales can sometimes raise caution, although the impact may be limited if viewed as routine trading.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $287.80 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $292.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.24. The company has a market cap of $261.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 345,080 shares of company stock worth $89,405,821 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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