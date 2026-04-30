Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,628 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 1.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH's holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,628,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 24,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $79,184,000 after buying an additional 194,048 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,470,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $94,407,000 after buying an additional 226,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 140,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 97,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $90.17 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock's fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently -627.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 416,581 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $36,879,915.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,495,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $840,663,616.65. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microchip Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microchip Technology wasn't on the list.

While Microchip Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here