Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Stock Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 133,813 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of Microchip Technology worth $74,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,564,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,996,883 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $891,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590,210 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $436,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,135,140 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $150,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,359,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Microchip Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised long-term earnings expectations for Microchip Technology, forecasting FY2027 EPS of $3.00 and FY2028 EPS of $3.83, both above current consensus. This points to improving fundamentals and supports a more constructive outlook for NASDAQ:MCHP .

KeyCorp raised long-term earnings expectations for Microchip Technology, forecasting FY2027 EPS of $3.00 and FY2028 EPS of $3.83, both above current consensus. This points to improving fundamentals and supports a more constructive outlook for . Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Microchip’s strong earnings surprise history and the potential to beat estimates again, reinforcing investor confidence ahead of the next report.

Recent coverage highlighted Microchip’s strong earnings surprise history and the potential to beat estimates again, reinforcing investor confidence ahead of the next report. Positive Sentiment: Another bullish note pointed to Microchip’s 35.3% year-to-date gain being driven by inventory recovery, stronger bookings, and AI data center demand, all of which may continue to support the stock.

Another bullish note pointed to Microchip’s 35.3% year-to-date gain being driven by inventory recovery, stronger bookings, and AI data center demand, all of which may continue to support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp also provided quarterly estimates for FY2027 and FY2028 periods, but these updates were primarily forecast revisions rather than new company guidance or a major business announcement.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $80.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's payout ratio is 866.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $487,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 130,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,727,140.16. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $954,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,094.20. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,302 shares of company stock valued at $49,673,635. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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