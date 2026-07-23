Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Stock Position Increased by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550,440 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 5.4% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned approximately 0.29% of Microchip Technology worth $100,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Richard J. Simoncic sold 5,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $487,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 130,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,140.16. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $292,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,722,690.80. The trade was a 14.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 136,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,793,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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