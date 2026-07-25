Micron Technology, Inc. $MU is Renaissance Technologies LLC's 5th Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 848,157 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $730,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $920.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $966.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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