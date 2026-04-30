Micron Technology, Inc. $MU is Shaker Investments LLC OH's 6th Largest Position

Shaker Investments LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 4.1% of Shaker Investments LLC OH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $9,082,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $34,755,250. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $518.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $584.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $531.36. The company's 50-day moving average price is $420.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $495.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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