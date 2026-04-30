Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Position Lifted by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 14.4% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $73,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big, bullish analyst moves are lifting momentum: D.A. Davidson initiated coverage with a Buy and a $1,000 target, arguing Micron can capture outsized AI memory demand. Read More.

Big, bullish analyst moves are lifting momentum: D.A. Davidson initiated coverage with a Buy and a $1,000 target, arguing Micron can capture outsized AI memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $660 and kept a Buy — another top shop increasing upside expectations, reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More.

TD Cowen raised its price target to $660 and kept a Buy — another top shop increasing upside expectations, reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental catalyst: reports of strong HBM demand and sellouts for AI data centers support a multi‑year memory supercycle thesis that benefits Micron’s margins and revenue. Read More.

Fundamental catalyst: reports of strong HBM demand and sellouts for AI data centers support a multi‑year memory supercycle thesis that benefits Micron’s margins and revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind — upbeat results/forecasts from storage and semiconductor peers (e.g., Seagate) have lifted investor confidence that enterprise AI spending will sustain memory and storage purchases. Read More.

Sector tailwind — upbeat results/forecasts from storage and semiconductor peers (e.g., Seagate) have lifted investor confidence that enterprise AI spending will sustain memory and storage purchases. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side earnings/estimate revisions are nudging expectations higher (Erste/others raising FY estimates), adding support to consensus profit forecasts. Read More.

Sell‑side earnings/estimate revisions are nudging expectations higher (Erste/others raising FY estimates), adding support to consensus profit forecasts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company visibility: Micron will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech conference on May 20 — a potential information catalyst for guidance/strategy but not an earnings event. Read More.

Company visibility: Micron will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech conference on May 20 — a potential information catalyst for guidance/strategy but not an earnings event. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst interest: MU is being included in AI/tech "high-conviction" lists and ETFs, which can amplify flows but also raise correlation risk with the AI trade. Read More.

Broader analyst interest: MU is being included in AI/tech "high-conviction" lists and ETFs, which can amplify flows but also raise correlation risk with the AI trade. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and rotation risk: several pieces question whether MU’s run already prices in ideal execution — articles warning "too late?" and "mid‑cycle correction" have surfaced, which can trigger profit-taking. Read More.

Valuation and rotation risk: several pieces question whether MU’s run already prices in ideal execution — articles warning "too late?" and "mid‑cycle correction" have surfaced, which can trigger profit-taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Execution and demand-risk headlines: commentary about potential AI capex slowdowns (OpenAI reports) and a “forecast could spell trouble” angle increase tail risk; heavy insider selling noted in data summaries may also weigh on sentiment for some investors. Read More. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $478.24.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $9.71 on Thursday, reaching $508.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,377,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,032,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $535.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $34,755,250. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

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