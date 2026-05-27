Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 34,338 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $895.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.34 and a 200 day moving average of $397.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $916.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 57.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities raised Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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